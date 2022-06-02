Abrams makes more endorsements in Georgia Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams waded further into her party's June 21 runoffs for statewide office on Thursday, trying to pick who else will be on the ticket with her as she makes a second bid for governor.
Abrams had already endorsed state Rep. Bee Nguyen, an Atlanta Democrat, in Nguyen's runoff contest with former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state. Thursday, she also asked Democrats to vote for Charlie Bailey in the party's runoff for lieutenant governor over Kwanza Hall and for William Boddie in the runoff for labor commissioner over Nicole Horn.