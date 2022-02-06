About 100 catalytic converters, drugs found in raid on home

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police seized about 100 catalytic converters and arrested two people during a raid at a Baton Rouge home.
Officers executing a search warrant Thursday evening arrested a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman after finding the catalytic converters piled in a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the driveway and in a shed on the property, The Advocate reports. Officers also found heroin, LSD, illegal prescription drugs, MDMA, cocaine, fentanyl and crystal meth, as well as an unloaded shotgun, according to arrest documents.