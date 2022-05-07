Abortion rights may rest on governor's races in some states STEVE PEOPLES, MARC LEVY and JEFF AMY, Associated Press May 7, 2022 Updated: May 7, 2022 12:21 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this April 1, 2022 photo combination shown from top left are Lou Barletta, Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, Bill McSwain and David White at a forum for Republican candidates for governor of Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Camp Hill, Pa. All four leading Republicans in Pennsylvania's governor's race have vowed to ban abortion if given the chance. Matt Rourke Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Republican candidate for Georgia Governor former U.S. Senator David Perdue speaks May 3, 2022, in Rutledge, Ga. Perdue wants Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to call for a special legislative session to approve an abortion ban if the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe, a ruling expected in late June or early July. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a gubernatorial republican primary debate on May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. Kemp has declined to clarify his position on abortion in recent days. His campaign ignored direct questions asking whether he would support a complete abortion ban, although he enjoys the strong backing of state-based anti-abortion groups. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a news conference on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the governor's office in Lansing, Mich. Anticipating that Roe v Wade would be overturned or weakened, Whitmer asked the Michigan Supreme Court last month to declare a state constitutional right to abortion and to strike down a near-total abortion ban that would go back into effect if Roe is overruled. David Eggert Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media after qualifying for the 2022 election on March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams will face the winner of the state's May 24 GOP primary, which pits incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp against the Donald Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 FILE - Pennsylvania candidate for governor, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks after receiving endorsements from environmental advocates at the Morris Arboretum in Philadelphia, April 7, 2022. Anticipating that Doug Mastriano may emerge from the GOP's May 17 primary election, Shapiro has began running attack ads against the Republican state senator this week highlighting his plans to "outlaw abortion." Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
HARISBURG, Pa. (AP) — All four leading Republicans in Pennsylvania's governor's race have vowed to ban abortion if given the chance.
In Georgia, one top Republican candidate for governor wants to outlaw all abortions. The sitting Republican governor is backed by the anti-abortion lobby, but refuses to clarify his position. And in Michigan, all but one of the five leading Republicans running for governor oppose abortion even in cases of rape or incest.
STEVE PEOPLES, MARC LEVY and JEFF AMY