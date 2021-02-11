Abortion-rights bill approaches decisive vote in New Mexico MORGAN LEE, Associated Press Feb. 11, 2021 Updated: Feb. 11, 2021 1:05 a.m.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An effort to shore up abortion rights in New Mexico is poised for a decisive vote in the state Senate.
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth scheduled deliberations for Thursday on a bill that would repeal a 1969 ban on most abortion procedures. The ban could go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.