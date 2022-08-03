Abortion court battles press on, even in deep red states REBECCA BOONE, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2022 Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 12:44 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 People line up outside the Indiana House chamber in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, ahead of its morning session to hear testimony on the Senate-approved abortion ban now in consideration by the House. Arleigh Rodgers Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Idaho State Police form a line between those attending an anti-abortion celebration and protesters who came to support abortion rights at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on June 28, 2022. The Justice Department on Tuesday, Aug. 2, filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it would criminalize doctors who provide medically-necessary treatment that is protected under federal law.
(Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File) Sarah A. Miller/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, that county prosecutors can enforce the state's 91-year-old abortion ban, paving the way for abortion to become illegal in parts of the state. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during an event to swear in the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons Colette Peters at BOP headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The Justice Department is suing Idaho, arguing that its new abortion law violates federal law because it does not allow doctors to provide medically necessary treatment, Garland said Tuesday. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Indiana House committee members listen to testimony on its version of a Senate-approved abortion ban as listeners in an upstairs gallery of the Indiana House chamber in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, indicate their support. Arleigh Rodgers Show More Show Less
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s likely that virtually all abortions will be banned eventually in deeply conservative Idaho, along with most other Republican-dominated states, but there are still battles to play out in court and maybe the legislature before it happens.
Wednesday, lawyers representing a physician and the regional Planned Parenthood affiliate will be before the Idaho Supreme Court asking the justices to block enforcement of three laws intended to restrict abortion.