AU envoy: Ethiopia's warring sides agree to stop hostilities

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Ethiopia’s warring sides have formally agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities, an African Union special envoy said Wednesday, after a 2-year conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, in the first briefing on the peace talks in South Africa, also said Ethiopia's government and Tigray authorities have agreed on “orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament.” Other key points included “restoration of law and order," he said, as well as “restoration of services” and “unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.”