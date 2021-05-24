AP says it is reviewing social media policies after firing

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press said Monday that it is launching a review of its social media policies after questions were raised about last week's firing of one of its journalists who had expressed pro-Palestinian views.
That announcement came hours after more than 100 AP journalists signed a letter expressing concern about how former news associate Emily Wilder was treated. The journalists want more clarity in what can be said on forums like Twitter and Facebook and faith the company would protect them from pressure campaigns.