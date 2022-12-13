AP's top albums 2022: 'Renaissance,' 'Motomami,' Bad Bunny

Ten of the best albums of the year, as selected by The Associated Press entertainment journalists. BEYONC\u00c9, \u201cRENAISSANCE\u201d Few would be shocked that Beyonc\u00e9's \u201cRenaissance\u201d would makes our top albums list, but just because it\u2019s low hanging fruit doesn\u2019t negate how delicious it is. Dropping her first album in six years, Queen Bey once again proved why she\u2019s worth the wait. Led by the multi-format dance track \u201cBreak My Soul\u201d and the TikTok-crazed \u201cCuff It\u201d which both reached No. 1 on various Billboard Charts including \u201cSoul\u201d reaching the top of the Hot 100, \u201cRenaissance\u201d boasted plenty of fan favorites including \u201cCozy,\u201d \u201cAlien Superstar,\u201d \u201cChurch Girl,\u201d Plastic off the Sofa\u201d and \u201cVirgo\u2019s Groove.\u201d But beyond the two-stepping and body-rolling was the messaging within the music, championing Black women and reminding the LBGTQ community they have an ally in her. Whether meticulously planned or purely coincidental her highness released the album as the coronavirus pandemic moves behind us, if her goal was to get us out of our houses and out dancing again, then mission accomplished. \u2014 Gary Gerard Hamilton THE WEEKND, \u201cDAWN FM\u201d Making a low-key entry last January, \u201cDawn FM\u201d is a concept album that The Weeknd likened to listening to a radio station in purgatory, hence its mix of styles and effects from the \u201870s, \u201980s and '90s mixed in with modern production. Much of it is downright weird: The fake British accent, a spoken-word interlude by Quincy Jones, the funny radio ads, narration by Jim Carrey and the singer digitally aged on the cover. It is also brilliant, a dance record with lyrics of hopelessness, with nods to Michael Jackson, New Wave, neo-soul, Prince and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. If this is what purgatory sounds like, heaven is overrated. \u2014 Mark Kennedy ROSAL\u00cdA, \u201cMOTOMAMI\u201d Spanish singer Rosal\u00eda turned three years of anguish and home sickness into mega successful third studio album \u201cMotomami\u201d (\u201cbiker chick\u201d). It was perhaps impossible not to make lemonade out of lemons for such a bold artist whose ease in playing with genres and words are her greatest strengths. Described as an alternative reggaeton record, the hefty 16-track \u201cMotomami\u201d delivers something for everyone and every mood. From \u201cCandy's\u201d stripped down reggaeton, to \u201cChicken Teriyaki\u201d\u2019s playfulness and \u201cDiablo\u201d\u2019s experimental sound, \u201cHentai's\u201d piano power ballad, or \u201cLa Fama's\u201d classic Latin beats, Rosal\u00eda shows her prowess as a singer. Her four Latin Grammys for the album were just the beginning. Next stop: the world. \u2014 Cristina Jaleru ZACH BRYAN, \u201cAMERICAN HEARTBREAK\u201d In the age of streaming, the musical floodgates are wide open as artists release multiple projects in a single year: EPs, double albums, deluxe albums and on and on. Country artist Zach Bryan upped the ante by dropping the 34-song album \u201cAmerican Heartbreak\u201d as his major label debut in 2022. The Navy veteran's stories span the vast landscape of his Oklahoma upbringing with coming-of-age ragers like \u201cHeavy Eyes," the wanderlust on \u201cHighway Boys\u201d and odes to the towns he's outgrown like \u201cOklahoma City." His stripped down production and confessional, narrative lyrics have earned him comparisons to Jason Isbell and Taylor Swift alike (He's a Swiftie). But he's at his best when he's describing the colors of those Western vistas in the standout track, \u201cSomething in the Orange," as he dwells in the loneliness of heartbreak. Bryan has proved he's providing both quality and quantity. \u2014 Kristin M. Hall LARRY JUNE, \u201cSPACESHIP ON THE BLADE\u201d Drake. Kendrick Lamar. Nas. These hip-hop heavyweights released some of the best albums of the year. Some might even think Earl Sweatshirt\u2019s \u201cSick\u201d was just as top notch. But the musician who has stood above them was rapper Larry June through \u201cSpaceships on the Blade.\u201d It\u2019s the San Francisco-based rapper\u2019s 10th solo studio album and most impressive body of work since his 2018 debut. With his laid-back demeanor and infectious ad lib \u201cAye, Aye, Aye,\u201d June thrives throughout on songs such as \u201cExtra of Um\u201d featuring Babyface Ray, \u201cDon\u2019t Check Me,\u201d \u201cAnother Day, Pt. 2\u201d and \u201cBreakfast in Monaco.\u201d On well-produced tracks, he takes listeners on a journey of a successful hustler who makes driving luxury cars, living in high-rise condominiums and spending $50,000 during vacation seem like an easy feat. But he also shows a deeper side of his rap persona. On \u201cAppreciate It All,\u201d he talks about grinding hard for his son, learning how to love from his mother and acquiring real estate in hopes of achieving generational wealth. Throughout \u201cSpaceships,\u201d June is a force to be reckoned with. \u2014 Jonathan Landrum Jr. JACKSON WANG, \u201cMAGIC MAN\u201d Former pop idol Jackson Wang turned solo artist turned \u201cMagic Man\u201d on his sophomore album. With an incisive, cohesive sound that harks back to \u201990s rock mixed with \u201980s synths, Wang\u2019s record shows he\u2019s ready for a leading role; the character he plays in \u201cMagic Man\u201d is a debonair, seductive stranger who likes the pleasures of life. The singer rises up to the challenge of delivering some sultry vocals off the back of classic guitar riffs in \u201cBlow,\u201d \u201cCruel\u201d and \u201cChampagne Cool.\u201d But where it all takes off is the pop ditty \u201cDrive It Like You Stole It,\u201d which lights up the discoball section of the amygdala. Some magic stuff indeed. \u2014 Cristina Jaleru SOCCER MOMMY, \u201cSOMETIMES, FOREVER\u201d Sophie Allison and her band Soccer Mommy\u2019s third album is a wonderfully varied mix, from the industrial harshness of \u201cUnholy Affliction\u201d to the eerie \u201cFollowing Eyes\u201d to the airy \u201cWith U.\u201d The title \u201cSometimes, Forever,\u201d suggests a push-and-pull of light and dark, happiness and sadness, both jumping from song to song but also within songs. One connection with another album on this list is its avant-garde producer Oneohtrix Point Never, who helped shape The Weeknd\u2019s \u201cDawn FM.\u201d He gave Soccer Mommy a layered, dark-synth gloom. One highlight is \u201cShotgun,\u201d a song of devotion, with the lyric \u201cCold beer and ice cream is all we keep\/The only things we really need.\u201d \u2014 Mark Kennedy BLXST, \u201cBEFORE YOU GO\u201d Blxst is considered as the preeminent voice of Los Angeles R&B after the release of his mixtape album \u201cNo Love Lost\u201d in 2020. But the singer-rapper expanded his reach with his impeccable album \u201cBefore You Go\u201d along with his recent Grammy nominations for his feature work on Kendrick Lamar\u2019s single \u201cDie Hard.\u201d On \u201cBefore You Go,\u201d he delivers an assortment of catchy hooks and smooth melodies that earned praise from critics and fans alike. He cleverly works through the matters of handling relationships on \u201cAbout You\u201d and \u201cStill Omw,\u201d a fan favorite. He talks about experiencing the ocean views and driving down the Pacific Coast Highway while escaping the fake element of his hometown in \u201cFake Love in LA,\u201d featuring Arin Ray. He mentions him carrying the torch of delivering quality music after the loss of Nipsey Hussle, thinking big and being blessed with a strong support system on \u201cCouldn\u2019t Wait for It\u201d with Rick Ross. In all, Blxst put together a full collection of infectious songs from start to finish. \u2014 Jonathan Landrum Jr. CHARLEY CROCKETT, \u201cTHE MAN FROM WACO\u201d Americana standout Charley Crockett sets the scene in his cinematic \u201cThe Man From Waco,\u201d an album that interlinks Western filmmaking, the mythmaking of cowboy culture and the R&B and soul of the Gulf states. The Texas-born singer is a prolific independent musician with a strong hustle formed in his early street musician years. The album\u2019s title track centers on a lonesome gunman who accidentally kills his lover in a jealous rage, with a beautiful horn section over the loping acoustic guitar. Crockett punches deep in the Stax-inspired \u201970s groove on \u201cI\u2019m Just a Clown,\u201d and a swinging piano and trumpet winds along in \u201cTrinity River.\u201d Crockett even takes a shot at completing an unfinished Bob Dylan track from outtakes of songs written for the \u201cPat Garrett and Billy the Kid\u201d soundtrack, which Crockett transformed into \u201cTom Turkey.\u201d Crockett\u2019s old soul isn\u2019t just a nostalgic trick, as this post-modern troubadour is creating new ties to classic themes. \u2014 Kristin M. Hall BAD BUNNY, \u201cUN VERANO SIN TI\u201d Bad Bunny is a bonafide global superstar, and if you weren\u2019t aware previously, \u201cUn Verano Sin Ti\u201d snapped you into reality. Spending 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the Puerto Rican artist expertly blended reggaeton, pop and EDM, effortlessly transporting you to a beach on his home island for a temporary break from real world stressors. Party-ready songs such as "Tití Me Preguntó" and "Me Porto Bonito" featuring Chencho Corleone have each racked up half a billion views on YouTube, and he headlined arguably the biggest tour of the year. Despite ascending to the realm of one of the world's biggest artists, he also used his music to criticize issues on the island such as gentrification and repeated power outages. Did it matter to me that "Un Verano Sin Ti" is mainly in Spanish? Not at all. While dancing, his music motivates you be curious and learn more, and that's what great art does. — Gary Gerard Hamilton