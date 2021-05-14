Skip to main content
News

AP Week in Pictures: North America

12
A cyclist rides through a skateboard park in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
1of12A cyclist rides through a skateboard park in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.Eric Gay/AP

MAY 7 - 13, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com