AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press
12
Visitors wear face masks while watching a presentation in a theater at the Aquarium of the Pacific on its first day of reopening to public in Long Beach, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. California has been on a reopening roll since a deadly winter surge that saw skyrocketing hospitalizations and positivity rates.
Jae C. Hong/AP

March 12 - 18, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com