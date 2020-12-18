AP Week in Pictures, North America

12 1of12A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.David Goldman/APShow MoreShow Less 2of12Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.Mark Lennihan/APShow MoreShow Less 3of12The temperature on a freezer reads -69 degrees Celsius as workers move boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.Morry Gash/APShow MoreShow Less 4of12Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Point, N.Y.Andrew Harnik/APShow MoreShow Less 5of12William Smith, 94, of Hartford, and his fellow Connecticut Presidential Electors convene on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Senate Chamber of the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. The meeting was held for the purpose of casting ballots for president and vice president of the United States. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant via AP)Brad Horrigan/APShow MoreShow Less 6of12Gloria Motley, a volunteer and supporter of Democratic Senate challenger the Rev. Raphael Warnock, waits for Warnock to arrive to vote at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center in Atlanta on the first day of early voting for the senate runoff Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.Ben Gray/APShow MoreShow Less 7of12President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the Electoral College formally elected him as president, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.Patrick Semansky/APShow MoreShow Less 8of12Steer wrestler Jacob Elder competes during Round 10 of the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Elder won the round and the championship. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)Tom Fox/APShow MoreShow Less 9of12MD Crawford carries a Black Lives Matter flag before a march in La Marque, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, to protest the shooting of Joshua Feast by a La Marque police officer. Officials say Officer Jose Santos fatally shot Feast late Wednesday. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)Stuart Villanueva/APShow MoreShow Less 10of12A boy plays on a mound of snow in front of the skyline of New York City in West New York, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The first major snowstorm of the season left the Northeast blanketed in snow, setting records in some areas.Seth Wenig/APShow MoreShow Less 11of12Santa, portrayed by Dan Kemmis, laughs as he talks to Kristin Laidre as she walks her dog, Scooby, a Bassett Hound mix, as he sits inside a protective bubble in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood on Dec. 8, 2020. Kemmis has been Santa in past years, but he started his daily appearances early this year and added his "snow globe" tent due to the coronavirus pandemic. In this socially distant holiday season, Santa Claus is still coming to towns (and shopping malls) across America but with a few 2020 rules in effect.Ted S. Warren/APShow MoreShow Less 12of12The sun sets behind Rabbi Tzviky Dubov, of the Chabad of Greater Orlando, as he lights the menorah, commemorating the first night of Hanukkah, during a ceremony at the Roth Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Maitland, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)Joe Burbank/APShow MoreShow Less Dec. 11 - 17, 2020 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region. The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com