AP Week in Pictures, Middle East
Photo: Oded Balilty, AP
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between June 11-17, 2020.
This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where long-simmering issues boiled over into protests against inequality and corruption — all this, while the coronavirus threatens to make a comeback with a new surge in reported cases.
The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
