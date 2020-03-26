AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

A young worker cleans the window of a barbershop that posts a warning sign referring to the coronavirus, with Arabic that reads, "Please greet only and don't kiss, due to the difficult circumstances in the current situation," in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Iraq announced a weeklong curfew to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between March 19-25, 2020.

This week's selection includes images from across the region as cases of the new coronavirus appeared in several more countries, leaving streets empty and millions of people bracing for impact.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

