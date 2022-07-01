Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Women hold a portrait of Jesuit priest Javier Campos Morales as his funeral procession and that of fellow priest Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar arrives to Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region.
JUNE 24-30, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

