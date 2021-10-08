AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean Oct. 8, 2021 Updated: Oct. 8, 2021 12:10 a.m.
1 of10 A man shows a new 10 Bolivar bank note after withdrawing it from a cash machine in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Oct 1, 2021. A new currency with six fewer zeros debuts Friday in Venezuela, whose currency has been made nearly worthless by years of the world's worst inflation. The new currency tops out at 100 bolivars, a little less than $25 until inflation starts to eat away at that as well. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Adriana, 50, poses for the photo while walking in the Bel- Air neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Judge Pablo Xitumul adjusts his robe inside his office before a hearing in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Xitimul, one of Guatemala's most prominent judges, is facing the possibility of losing his immunity, which would open him to a long list of legal actions brought by relatives of people he has sentenced in a number of high-profile cases. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Anti-government coca farmers run away from tear gas fired by the police during clashes near the coca market in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The anti-government coca farmers retook control of the coca market by force after more than two weeks of violent protests in a dispute for the leadership of their association. Juan Karita/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 A fisherman competes in the national championship for underwater fishing of red lionfish, at Los Caracolitos beach, in Higuerote, southeast of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The presence of the invasive Indo-Pacific red lionfish along areas of the Venezuelan coast, where it has no natural predators, is a threat to native species. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Clothes hand on a line to dry, outside a shelter for migrants, many from Haiti, as they rest on their journey through Panama, trying to reach the United States, in Lajas Blancas, Darien province, Panama, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Arnulfo Franco/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 River Plate fans cheer before the start a local tournament soccer match between River Plate and Boca Juniors at Antonio Liberti Vespucio stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Marcos Brindicci/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Women protest during an anti-abortion march in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Ginnette Riquelme/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Venezuelan kindergartners attend free classes at Happy Children's, a school for Venezuelan migrant children, in La Parada, near Cucuta, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Venezuela partially reopened its border with Colombia after closing it on 2019, a nearly three-year closure due to political tensions. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 People perform the "Diablada de Oruro" dance in Oruro, Bolivia, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Local authorities called for a "Diablazo Plurinacional" to claim the Diablada, the main dance of the Oruro Carnival, as its own in response to Peru which declared the dance as part of the cultural heritage of its nation. Juan Karita/AP Show More Show Less
Sept. 30 – Oct. 7, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.