AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

11
1of11Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hugs his daughter Alondra who cries for him not to leave home, as he prepares to campaign in Chugur, Peru, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Castillo will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election.Martin Mejia/AP

APRIL 8-15, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City

