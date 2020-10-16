A firefighter battles flames in Cordoba, Argentina, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Wildfires have destroyed thousands of hectares in the Argentine province of Cordoba this year, amid a drought and high temperatures.

Photo: Nicolas Aguilera, AP