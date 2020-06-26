AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A boy wearing a protective face mask as a measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, waves a Uruguayan national flag as he plays on the seafront of Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Life is slowly returning to normal in Uruguay, while the rest of Latin America is still fighting COVID-19. Photo: Matilde Campodonico, AP

JUNE 19-25, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Antia Baca in Mexico City.

