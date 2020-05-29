AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Harpist and cemetery worker Charlie Juarez performs while Gregoria Zumaeta, 44, left, mourns the death of her brothers Jorge Zumaeta, 50, and Miguel Zumaeta, 54, who died from COVID-19, at the Nueva Esperanza cemetery on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. less Harpist and cemetery worker Charlie Juarez performs while Gregoria Zumaeta, 44, left, mourns the death of her brothers Jorge Zumaeta, 50, and Miguel Zumaeta, 54, who died from COVID-19, at the Nueva Esperanza ... more Photo: Rodrigo Abd, AP Photo: Rodrigo Abd, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

MAY 22-28, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

