In this photo released by the El Salvador Presidential Press Office, inmates are lined up during a security operation under the watch of police at the Izalco prison in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Authorities crammed the face mask-wearing prisoners together tightly in a prison yard while searching their cells. President Nayib Bukele ordered the crackdown after more than 20 people were murdered in the country and intelligence suggested the orders came from imprisoned gang leaders. (El Salvador Presidential Press Office via AP) less In this photo released by the El Salvador Presidential Press Office, inmates are lined up during a security operation under the watch of police at the Izalco prison in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, April ... more

AP Week in Pictures, Global

April 25 - May 1, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

