AP Photos: Year of Ox puts focus on Hong Kong's wild bovines ALICE FUNG and MEREEN SATIRAD, Associated Press Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 10:43 p.m.
1 of12 Ho Loy, chairwoman of the Lantau Buffalo Association, shouts to call to the wild cows and buffalos to come to eat at Lantau island, the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong on Jan. 17, 2021. The Chinese Year of the Ox begins Friday, Feb. 12, and in the shadow of Hong Kong's futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love. Ho and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
HONG KONG (AP) — The Chinese Year of the Ox begins Friday, and in the shadow of Hong Kong's futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love.
Cattle and water buffalo embody hard work and serenity in the 12-animal Chinese zodiac, and were used on Hong Kong farms for centuries to plough rice fields, pull carts and provide milk and meat. But as farms began to shut down in the the 1970s, many animals were abandoned and their descendants became the wild cattle and buffalos now commonly seen in rural Hong Kong.
