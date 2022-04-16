AP Photos: Spain celebrates post-pandemic Easter processions BERNAT ARMANGUE , Associated Press April 16, 2022 Updated: April 16, 2022 4:44 a.m.
A hood of a penitent from 'Real Cofradia del Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias' also known as 'El Silencio' in Zamora, Spain, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP
Penitents from 'Real Cofradia del Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias' also known as 'El Silencio' brotherhood gather prior a procession in Zamora, Spain, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP
Penitents from 'Real Cofradia del Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias' also known as 'El Silencio' brotherhood gather prior a procession in Zamora, Spain, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP
Penitents from the 'El Santo Entierro' brotherhood take part in a procession in Bercianos de Aliste, northwest Spain, Friday, April 15, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP
Penitents take part in 'Los Picaos' procession during Holy Week in San Vicente de La Sonsierra, northern Spain, Friday, April 15, 2022. Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Penitents take part in 'Los Picaos' procession during Holy Week in San Vicente de La Sonsierra, northern Spain, Friday, April 15, 2022. Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Penitents take part in 'Los Picaos' procession during Holy Week in San Vicente de La Sonsierra, northern Spain, Friday, April 15, 2022. Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Penitents from the 'Hermandad de Jesus Nazareno' brotherhood take part in a procession in Fuentesauco, northwest Spain, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP
A penitent from the 'Ecce Homo' brotherhood takes part in a procession in Fuentesauco, northwest Spain, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP
Penitents from 'Virgen de la Esperanza' brotherhood prepare for a procession in Zamora, Spain, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP
Catholic nuns take snapshots of a penitent from 'Virgen de la Esperanza' brotherhood in Zamora, Spain, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP
Penitents carry the 'Virgen de la Esperanza' carving during a procession in Zamora, Spain, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP
Penitents from 'Real Cofradia del Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias' also known as 'El Silencio' brotherhood get dressed prior a procession in Zamora, Spain, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP
Penitents from the 'Santa Veracruz' brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Calahorra, northern Spain, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Penitents known as ''Ensacado'' from the "Silencio del Santisimo Cristo del Rebate" brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Tarazona, northern Spain, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Penitents known as ''Ensacado'' from the "Silencio del Santisimo Cristo del Rebate" brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Tarazona, northern Spain, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Penitents take part in a Holy Week procession known as "El Ensogado", in Sietamo, northern Spain, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Penitents from the 'Hermandad Penitencial de Jesus Yacente' brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, early Friday, April 15, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP
ZAMORA, Spain (AP) — Wailing bugles, rhythmic drumbeats and eerie religious chants can be heard once again across Spain this year as the country’s massively popular Easter religious processions return after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Holy Week, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to again pack the streets of cities, towns and villages across the country daily to witness parades that are a major tourist attraction, with some televised nationally.
BERNAT ARMANGUE