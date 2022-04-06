AP PHOTOS on Day 42: Rows of body bags in Ukraine's Bucha The Associated Press April 6, 2022 Updated: April 6, 2022 8:20 p.m.
1 of15 Cemetery workers load the corpses of civilians killed in Bucha, to be transported to the morgue, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Motria Oleksiienko, 99, traumatized by the Russian occupation, is comforted by daughter-in-law Tetiana Oleksiienko in a room without heating in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 An elderly woman walks by an apartment building destroyed in the Russian shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 A family walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A monument to Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet and a national symbol, stands near an apartment ruined in the Russian shelling in the central square in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
6 of15 A Ukrainian serviceman jumps from a destroyed Russian fighting vehicle after collecting parts and ammunition in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 Policemen work on the identification process following the killing of civilians in Bucha, before sending the bodies to the morgue, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Identification cards rest on a man as policemen work to identify people following the killing of civilians in Bucha, before sending the bodies to the morgue, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 Ukrainian soldiers walk next to heavily damaged residential buildings in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 Tetiana Oleksiienko cries standing at the gate of her house in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 A Ukrainian soldier stands near an apartment ruined from Russian shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 A cat sits between large caliber rounds of ammunition abandoned by retreating Russian forces or retrieved from destroyed fighting vehicles in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 Alexandra Kulagina, 84, cries after receiving aid from the Red Cross in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. She prays for the end of the war. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Men ride bicycles by a destroyed apartment building in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15 A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
Dozens of body bags containing the remains of civilians killed by Russian occupying forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha lay in rows Wednesday on the edge of a cemetery as authorities worked to identify the victims of unspeakable atrocities.
On a road nearby, two young girls, their little brother and father walked holding hands among the tangled metal of destroyed Russian tanks left behind by the retreating troops as they left the town on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Written By
The Associated Press