AP PHOTOS: Town in Syria's Idlib province transformed by war FRANCISCO SECO, Associated Press Nov. 27, 2021 Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 3:15 a.m.
1 of19 Syrian children wait for donated toys and food to be distributed in a refugee camp for displaced people supported by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada, north of Idlib city, Syria, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
2 of19 Syrian women wait for donated food to be distributed in a refugee camp for displaced people supported by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
3 of19 Displaced Syrians drive motorbikes next to refugee camps in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. In this opposition-held town near the border with Turkey, thousands of displaced Syrians go about their daily lives with little hope of returning home any time soon. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
4 of19 A Syrian young girl runs next to a wall in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Row upon row of tents, brick homes and other structures with water tanks on top dot the town of Sarmada near the border with Turkey, making up a series of huge informal refugee camps. Women cook, children play, men go to work, pray and discuss politics. Most of the inhabitants are displaced from various bouts of violence in Syria's 10-year conflict. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
5 of19 Syrian children hold hangs as they wait for a delivery of food and toys in Taybe refugee orphanage camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, on the outskirts north of Idlib, Syria, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
6 of19 A Syrian child peers from a window in Taybe orphanage refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, on the outskirts north of Idlib, Syria, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
7 of19 Syrians pray in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district on the outskirts north of Idlib, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. In this opposition-held town near the border with Turkey, thousands of displaced Syrians go about their daily lives with little hope of returning home any time soon. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
8 of19 A Syrian young woman holds a baby in a refugee camp for displaced people supported by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
9 of19 A Syrian woman poses for a photograph in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, on the outskirts north of Idlib, Syria, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
10 of19 Syrians walk along in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Row upon row of tents, brick homes and other structures with water tanks on top dot the town of Sarmada near the border with Turkey, making up a series of huge informal refugee camps. Women cook, children play, men go to work, pray and discuss politics. Most of the inhabitants are displaced from various bouts of violence in Syria's 10-year conflict. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
11 of19 Syrian children hold hands as they wait for toys to be donated in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, on the outskirts north of Idlib, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
12 of19 Syrian young boys attend a school class in an orphanage refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, on the outskirts north of Idlib, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Row upon row of tents, brick homes and other structures with water tanks on top dot the town of Sarmada near the border with Turkey, making up a series of huge informal refugee camps. Women cook, children play, men go to work, pray and discuss politics. Most of the inhabitants are displaced from various bouts of violence in Syria's 10-year conflict. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
13 of19 A Syrian woman holds a child next to ancient Roman era ruins where they have set their tents in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Row upon row of tents, brick homes and other structures with water tanks on top dot the town of Sarmada near the border with Turkey, making up a series of huge informal refugee camps. Women cook, children play, men go to work, pray and discuss politics. Most of the inhabitants are displaced from various bouts of violence in Syria's 10-year conflict. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
14 of19 Syrians pray in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district on the outskirts north of Idlib, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. In this opposition-held town near the border with Turkey, thousands of displaced Syrians go about their daily lives with little hope of returning home any time soon. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
15 of19 Syrian children play with a ball in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
16 of19 Syrian children hold donated toys in a refugee camp for displaced people supported by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
17 of19 A Syrian boy plays with a donated toy in Taybe orphanage refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, on the outskirts north of Idlib, Syria, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
18 of19 Syrian young girls attend a school class in an orphanage refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, on the outskirts north of Idlib, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
19 of19 Syrian displaced people walk next to ancient Roman era ruins where they have set their tends in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. In this opposition-held town near the border with Turkey, thousands of displaced Syrians go about their daily lives with little hope of returning home any time soon. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
SARMADA, Idlib (AP) — In the opposition-held town of Sarmada near the border with Turkey, thousands of displaced Syrians go about their daily lives with little hope of returning to their homes any time soon.
Row upon row of tents, brick homes and other structures with water tanks on top dot the town, making up a series of huge informal camps for displaced people. Women cook and children play. Men go to work, pray and discuss politics.