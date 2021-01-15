AP PHOTOS: Shopping and dining out: Wuhan a year later

WUHAN, China (AP) — Couples go on dates, families dine out at restaurants, shoppers flock to stores. Face masks aside, people are going about their daily life pretty much as normal in the Chinese city that was first hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's a remarkable turnaround for the 11 million residents of Wuhan, a city devastated by the coronavirus. The commercial hub on the mighty Yangtze river spent 76 days in lockdown last year, from January to April. Overwhelmed hospitals sent the less seriously ill home, where they infected others. More than 3,800 people died, accounting for nearly 90% of the official coronavirus deaths in mainland China.