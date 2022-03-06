AP PHOTOS: Lviv residents seek comfort in Sunday service BERNAT ARMANGUÉ, Associated Press March 6, 2022 Updated: March 6, 2022 2:49 p.m.
1 of16 A Ukrainian woman dressed in military attire prays inside the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 A Christian worshiper prays in front of a memorial to fallen soldiers at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The memorial is dedicated to Ukrainian soldiers who died after 2014. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 Used military ammunition and Christian iconography decorate a memorial to fallen soldiers at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The memorial is dedicated to Ukrainian soldiers who died after 2014. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 Christian worshippers attend a Sunday mass in the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 A Ukrainian man dressed in military attire prays inside the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 Christian worshipers attend a Sunday mass in the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 Ukrainian Greek Catholic priests celebrate Sunday mass in the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 A Christian worshiper prays during Sunday mass in the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The memorial is dedicated to the Ukrainian soldiers who died after 2014. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 Christian worshipers attend a Sunday mass in the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 Ukrainians dressed in military attire talk inside the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 Christian worshipers light candles and pray after Sunday mass inside the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 Cloth donations and sleeping pads are stored inside a church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 Christian worshipers stand next to fallen soldiers' memorial during Sunday mass at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The memorial is dedicated to Ukrainian soldiers who died after 2014. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 A Christian worshiper prays in front of pictures of fallen soldiers at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The memorial is dedicated to Ukrainian soldiers who died after 2014. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 Christian worshipers attend a Sunday mass in the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 A Ukrainian woman dressed in military attire prays inside the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Their hands clasped in prayer and faces ridden with fear and sadness, some residents of Lviv sought consolation at a Sunday Mass at a Catholic church in the city in western Ukraine.
The 17th-century church was silent during the ceremony, reflecting the moment laden with emotion and concern because of the ongoing Russian invasion.
Written By
BERNAT ARMANGUÉ