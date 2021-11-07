AP PHOTOS: 'If they die, we all die': Drought kills in Kenya BRIAN INGANGA, Associated Press Nov. 7, 2021 Updated: Nov. 7, 2021 3:41 a.m.
1 of13 Mohamed Mohamud, a ranger from the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy, looks at the carcass of a giraffe that died of hunger near Matana Village, Wajir County, Kenya, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Britain, drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Herders supply water from a borehole to give to their camels near Kuruti, in Garissa County, Kenya Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Britain, drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 Herder Yusuf Abdullahi walks past the carcasses of his forty goats that died of hunger in Dertu, Wajir County, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Britain, drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 The daughter of a herder family stands in the doorway of their hut near Kuruti, in Garissa County, Kenya Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Britain, drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
5 of13 Rangers from the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy supply water from a tanker for wild animals in the conservancy in Wajir County, Kenya Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Britain, drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
6 of13 A boy stands near the rotting carcass of a camel that that died of hunger which people had burned to stop the bad smell, in Belif, Garissa county, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Britain, drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 A herder boy who looks after livestock quenches his thirst from a water point in the desert near Dertu, Wajir County, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Britain, drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 The children of herders walk past cattle carcasses in the desert near Dertu, Wajir County, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Britain, drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Herder children who look after their family's camels cool off and fill plastic containers with water from a water point in the desert near Dertu, Wajir County, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Britain, drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
10 of13 Girls look after their family's camels as they drink from a water point in the desert near Dertu, Wajir County, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Britain, drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
11 of13 Rangers from the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy try to control a camel as it transports a tank of water to supply to wild animals in the conservancy in Wajir County, Kenya Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Britain, drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Kenyan women of Somali origin wait with their containers for a water distribution from the government near Kuruti, in Garissa County, Kenya Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Britain, drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13 A herder tends to his camels as they drink from a water point in the desert near Dertu, Wajir County, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Britain, drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The withered carcasses of livestock are reminders that drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa.
As world leaders address a global climate summit in Glasgow, pastoralists watch their beloved animals suffer from lack of water and food. Yusuf Abdullahi says he has lost 40 goats.