AP PHOTOS: Greek cafes still shuttered by COVID-19 measures April 4, 2021 Updated: April 4, 2021 2:45 a.m.
1 of16 Iron tables stand in front of a decorated fence outside a shuttered traditional restaurant in Plaka, district of Athens, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 A cat stands near coloured chairs and tables stored outside a closed traditional restaurant in Monastiraki, district of Athens, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 A replica of an ancient Greek column stands next to stored tables and umbrellas outside a shuttered coffee shop in Thission, district of Athens, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 Tables and chairs stand outside a shuttered traditional fish restaurant in Aspropyrgos, a northwest suburb of Athens, on Friday, March 26, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 Two umbrellas lean against a wall with a painting depicting a scene of an old Greek movie outside a shuttered traditional restaurant in Plaka, district of Athens, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 A rope used for decoration is placed on a canvas that covers tables and chairs of a shuttered fish restaurant at the seaside suburb of Kavouri, district of Athens, on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 Freshly painted white iron chairs stand outside a coffee shop in Psyri, district of Athens, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 Tables are stored outside a shuttered traditional restaurant in Plaka , district of Athens, on Monday, March 29, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 Tables and chairs are stored inside a shuttered traditional fish restaurant with the name Paradise, in Aspropyrgos, a northwest suburb of Athens, on Friday, March 26, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 Iron tables and chairs are covered for protection with a plastic sheet outside a shuttered coffee shop at Thission, district of Athens, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 Tables and chairs, most of them covered with a canvas, are stored outside a shuttered fish restaurant at the seaside suburb of Kavouri, district of Athens, on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 Chairs, tables and heaters are piled outside a shuttered traditional restaurant in Plaka, district of Athens, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 Tables and chairs outside a shuttered traditional fish restaurant in Aspropyrgos, a northwest suburb of Athens, on Friday, March 26, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 Tables are stored outside a shuttered coffee shop as a cat looks on, in Plaka , district of Athens, on Monday, March 29, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 Chairs are stored outside a shuttered coffee shop in Plaka, district of Athens, on Monday, March 29, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 Umbrellas outside a shuttered coffee shop in Thission, district of Athens, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it is to gather groups of people closely together, have remained shut since November when the Greek government imposed a second lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Silence has replaced the low hum of conversation and the clink of glasses that pervaded the sidewalk cafes across Athens. Their chairs and tables, once occupied throughout the day and deep into the night, stand stacked in empty piles, some secured by chains.
When coronavirus infections rose again in Greece in the fall, the government imposed a second lockdown. Retail stores, bars, restaurants and cafes found themselves shuttered once more, forced to close their doors in early November to prevent the virus's insidious spread.