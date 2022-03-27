AP PHOTOS: Day 32: Signs of resolve and collective grief

A 16-meter-high bronze monument to Taras Shevchenko, a national hero in Ukraine, survived World War II. Ukrainians have shielded it with countless layers of sandbags in hopes it also will survive Russian attacks.

Shevchenko's right arm is outstretched, clenched with a fist at the end, while he holds the folds of his garments in the other hand. The monument in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv is one of many signs of Ukrainian resolve that has endured through 32 days.