AP PHOTOS: Day 14: Mass grave dug; pregnant women evacuated The Associated Press March 9, 2022
1 of20 Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, as people cannot bury their dead because of the heavy shelling by Russian forces. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Ukrainian emergency employees work at a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
3 of20 A military priest tries to comfort a crying woman who was evacuated from Irpin, at a triage point in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
4 of20 An elderly man is evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 A Ukrainian serviceman takes a shooting position as he looks at approaching vehicles in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
6 of20 Ukrainians enter a bus as they are evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
7 of20 Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Cars drive past a destroyed Russian tank as a convoy of vehicles evacuating civilians leaves Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
9 of20 A woman who was evacuated from areas around the Ukrainian capital, holds a plate of food after arriving at a triage point in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
10 of20 People who fled the war from neighboring Ukraine sleep at the Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
12 of20 An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
13 of20 A man rides a bicycle in front of an apartment building that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces train to use an NLAW anti-tank weapon on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
15 of20 Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
16 of20 A child is carried on a stroller across an improvised path while fleeing Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 A man carries his child away from a damaged maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
18 of20 Smoke rises after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
19 of20 People line up to get water at the well in outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20 A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
In the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol, masked workers roll bodies into a 25-foot-long trench that has been hastily dug amid continued shelling by Russian forces.
Elsewhere in the city, four men sprint away from a heavily damaged maternity hospital conveying a bleeding pregnant woman on a stretcher. Another pregnant woman dressed in pajamas and with cuts on her face gingerly makes her way down a debris-covered staircase, while in the courtyard, emergency employees pick their way across a desolate landscape littered with mangled cars and shards of glass from blown-out windows.
Written By
The Associated Press