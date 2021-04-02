AP PHOTOS: Czechs hold noisy Easter procession amid pandemic PETR DAVID JOSEK, Associated Press April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 6:14 a.m.
1 of21 People watch from the window of their home as participants dressed in black, wearing masks, beating drums and pushing small carts making a synchronized and loud sound take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 A participant wearing a mask prepares to take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Friday, April 2, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
3 of21 A participant adjusts his masks before taking part in an Easter procession marching through the streets in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The traditional event went ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions, although participants also wore medical face masks and observed social distancing as a precaution. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
4 of21 Participants talk before taking part in an Easter procession marching through the streets in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The traditional event went ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions, although participants also wore medical face masks and observed social distancing as a precaution. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 A participant blows a horn during an Easter procession marching through the streets in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Friday, April 2, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
6 of21 Participants dressed in black, wearing masks, beating drums and pushing small carts that making a synchronized and loud sound take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The traditional event went ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions, although participants also wore medical face masks and observed social distancing as a precaution. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
7 of21 Participants dressed in black, wearing masks, beating drums and pushing small carts making a synchronized and loud sound take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Friday, April 2, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Participants dressed in black, wearing masks, beating drums and pushing small carts making a synchronized and loud sound are reflected in a shop window as they take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Friday, April 2, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
9 of21 Participants dressed in black, wearing masks, beating drums and pushing small carts making a synchronized and loud sound take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Friday, April 2, 2021. The traditional event went ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions, although participants also wore medical face masks and observed social distancing as a precaution. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
10 of21 Participants dressed in black, wearing masks, beating drums and pushing small carts making a synchronized and loud sound take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Friday, April 2, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Participants dressed in black, wearing masks, beating drums and pushing small carts making a synchronized and loud sound take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The traditional event went ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions, although participants also wore medical face masks and observed social distancing as a precaution. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
12 of21 Participants dressed in black, wearing masks, beating drums and pushing small carts making a synchronized and loud sound take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
13 of21 A participant wearing a mask holds a candle as he stands in front of a depiction of the painting the Last Supper during an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Participants dressed in black, wearing masks, beating drums and pushing small carts making a synchronized and loud sound take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
15 of21 A participant wearing a mask takes part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The traditional event went ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions, although participants also wore medical face masks and observed social distancing as a precaution. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
16 of21 Participants wearing masks stand near a depiction of the painting the Last Supper take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Participants wearing masks take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The traditional event went ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions, although participants also wore medical face masks and observed social distancing as a precaution. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
18 of21 Participants dressed in black, wearing masks, beating drums and pushing small carts making a synchronized and loud sound take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The traditional event went ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions, although participants also wore medical face masks and observed social distancing as a precaution. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
19 of21 Participants dressed in black, wearing masks, beating drums and pushing small carts making a synchronized and loud sound take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The traditional event went ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions, although participants also wore medical face masks and observed social distancing as a precaution. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Participants dressed in black, wearing masks, beating drums and pushing small carts making a synchronized and loud sound take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The traditional event went ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions, although participants also wore medical face masks and observed social distancing as a precaution. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21 Participants dressed in black, wearing masks, beating drums and pushing small carts making a synchronized and loud sound take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The traditional event went ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions, although participants also wore medical face masks and observed social distancing as a precaution. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — A revival of an old Easter tradition has gone ahead in southern Czech Republic amid tight coronavirus restrictions.
After the pandemic prevented it from happening a year ago, a procession of participants in black suits with white masks returned to the city of Ceske Budejovice, beating drums and pushing small noise-making carts.
Written By
PETR DAVID JOSEK