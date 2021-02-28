AP PHOTOS: 1 month in Myanmar under military control Feb. 28, 2021 Updated: Feb. 28, 2021 11:27 p.m.
Anti-coup protesters raise their hands with clenched fists during a rally near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Protesters shout slogans during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with armored vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. The hopes of building a robust democracy in Myanmar were shattered when the powerful military toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party in the Feb. 1 coup.
In this image taken from video posted in Tatmadaw True Information Team Facebook page, State Administrative Council Chairman and Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing makes a televised statement Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. The hopes of building a robust democracy in Myanmar were shattered when the powerful military toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party in Feb. 1 coup.
Engineers hold posters with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they stage an anti-coup protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The hopes of building a robust democracy in Myanmar were shattered when the powerful military toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party in the Feb. 1 coup.
Protesters flashing three-fingered salutes and holding an image with an X mark on a photo of Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing face rows of riot police in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, after Feb. 1 coup.
A police truck sprays water to a crowd of protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
A man is held by police during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters holding a rally in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Demonstrators flash the three-fingered symbol of resistance against the military coup and shout slogans calling for the release of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
An anti-coup protester watches through a shield after police blocked their march in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Demonstrators shout slogans and flash the three-fingered symbol of resistance against the military coup standing next to a defaced image of Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Demonstrators with placards lie on the railway tracks in an attempt to disrupt train service during a protest against a military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Protesters shout slogans as police arrive during a protest against a military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
A protester throws a brick towards police during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
A protester wears a safety helmet and eye protector as he shouts slogans during a protest against a military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Mandalay University graduates hold posters with an image of Mya Thwet Thwet Khine, a young woman shot by police on Feb. 9 in Naypyitaw, during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Mya Thwet Thwet Khine lies in a coffin during her funeral in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 21 2021. She was the first confirmed death among the many thousands who have taken to the streets to protest the Feb. 1 coup that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
A protester wounded during a protest against a military coup is carried by his colleague in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Thida Hnin cries during the funeral of her husband Thet Naing Win at Kyarnikan cemetery in Mandalay, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Thet Naing Win was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during an anti-coup protest on Feb. 20.
Armed riot police are seen near protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Anti-coup protesters face a row of riot police in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
A protester show bullets, shotgun shells and rubber bullets used by security forces during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Protesters run after police shot warning shots and used water cannon to disperse them during a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Buddhist monks display placrds during a protest march against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The hopes of building a robust democracy in Myanmar were shattered when the powerful military toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party in a coup Feb. 1.
In the month since, the mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades.