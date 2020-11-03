AP News Guide: What's at stake for Pennsylvania in election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The presidential campaign has gotten most of the attention, but other high-profile races to be decided by Pennsylvania voters Tuesday include all the state's 18 congressional seats, most of the Legislature and three statewide row offices.

Election officials caution that results may take some time in the state, which is holding its first general election in which voters do not need an excuse to vote by mail. More than 3 million applied to do so.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

PRESIDENT

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are hotly contesting Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, with both campaigns seeing a victory in the state as crucial to their chances of winning the White House.

The candidates have visited at least once a week since the beginning of September, and more money has been spent on political advertising only in Florida, according to the political ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.

In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by a mere 44,292 votes, or less than 1 percentage point, and any slight shift in part of the electorate this year is significant, campaign strategists say.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign, state election officials, Republican candidates and others have gone to court in recent weeks to settle fights over aspects of state election law, particularly its year-old law that greatly expanded mail-in voting.

Trump's victory made him the first Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988. No Democrat has lost Pennsylvania but won the White House since Harry Truman in 1948.

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 1

Second-term Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in Bucks County, just north of Philadelphia, is a top target again for Democrats as one of just three House Republicans in the country running for reelection in a district won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016′s presidential contest.

But Fitzpatrick, a mild-mannered former FBI agent who took over the seat from his late brother, has a potent winning formula and is being challenged by a relative political unknown nominated by Democrats, Christina Finello.

Fitzpatrick voted for Trump’s tax cut and opposed his impeachment. Finello attacks Fitzpatrick as too weak to stand up to Trump and silent in the face of the president's worst transgressions.

Democrats have a roughly 15,000-voter registration advantage in the district, which Clinton won by 2 percentage points.

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 7

Freshman Democrat U.S. Rep. Susan Wild is defending her Allentown-area seat against Republican nominee Lisa Scheller, a former Lehigh County commissioner who started a pigment manufacturer for paints, coatings and inks and touts her background as someone recovered from addiction who advocates for people in recovery.

Wild, a prominent lawyer in Allentown, scored a 10-percentage-point thumping of her Republican opponent in 2018′s campaign for what was an open seat.

The district is daunting for a Republican. Democrats have a 60,000-voter registration advantage, and Wild had a 3-to-1 campaign cash advantage going into July.

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 8

Four-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright in northeastern Pennsylvania is in his third go-round of seeking reelection in a district where Trump is popular.

This time Cartwright is being challenged by Jim Bognet, a first-time candidate who won a six-person GOP primary, in part, by promising to be a staunch Trump ally.

The district is anchored by the cities of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, both Democratic bastions. But the party’s voter-registration advantage in the district — still at a considerable 58,000 — is shrinking, and Republican hopes of capturing it are perennial.

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 10

Four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, possessor of one of the most conservative voting records in the House, is being challenged by two-term state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

The race has already attracted more than $500,000 in spending by outside groups after a Democratic opponent with little name recognition came within 2.5 percentage points of knocking off Perry in 2018.

The district, which includes the cities of York and Harrisburg, has a Republican registration edge of about 22,000, and Trump won it by 9 points in 2016.

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 16

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly is seeking a sixth term in a northwestern Pennsylvania district against a political newcomer, teacher Kristy Gnibus, after Kelly won a race, into which national Democrats poured cash, by 4 percentage points in 2018.

Republicans have a small registration advantage, about 22,000, but Democratic parts of the district took the same conservative turn in 2016 as other historically Democratic parts of Pennsylvania where residents are whiter, less affluent and less educated.

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 17

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb is seeking a second full term after becoming a Democratic star in 2018 for winning two races in two Trump districts — a special election in a district Trump won by 20 percentage points and a general election in a redrawn district against a three-term incumbent.

Lamb is facing a challenge from Republican Sean Parnell, a decorated Army vet who is a regular guest on Fox News programs — he announced his candidacy during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” — and is known for his memoir on the war in Afghanistan and authoring two action novels.

Parnell is also a Trump darling. He got a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention and campaign stump shoutouts from Trump, with southwestern Pennsylvania a regular destination for Trump.

Parnell, in turn, has adopted Trump’s law-and-order rhetoric.

The district runs from Pittsburgh’s suburbs through Ohio River towns to the Ohio border and has a heavy — albeit shrinking — Democratic registration advantage of 62,000 votes. But it is also home to many conservative Democrats who helped Trump win it by 2.5 percentage points in 2016.

OTHER CONGRESSIONAL RACES

All 18 Pennsylvania incumbent members of Congress face opposition Tuesday, although most of the races are in regions that are dominated by one of the major parties.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Heather Heidelbaugh, a lawyer from Mount Lebanon and a former Allegheny County Council member, won the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro after running unopposed in the primary.

Heidelbaugh has described Shapiro as lacking experience as a courtroom lawyer and having chased headlines to feed political ambition. She cites his recent and repeated publicizing of coronavirus-related price gouging cases.

On what Heidelbaugh calls her top priority, criminal prosecutions, she hopes to start her term by convening a meeting of county district attorneys to help determine the best direction in the fight against opioids and methamphetamine.

Shapiro, a resident of Abington, is a former state lawmaker and Montgomery County commissioner who is seeking a second term.

He took over following the debacle that was Democrat Kathleen Kane’s term in office. Kane resigned in the fourth year of her term after being convicted of fraud and later served jail time.

Shapiro oversaw the investigation that culminated in the August 2018 release of a grand jury report that found about 300 Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania had sexually abused children for seven decades, and that their higher-ups helped cover it up.

TREASURER

Joe Torsella, considered a potential gubernatorial or U.S. Senate candidate, said his major accomplishments as state treasurer include setting up a scholarship program that begins for children at birth and leading a lawsuit against large Wall Street banks over their bond fees.

The lawsuit resulted in a nearly $400 million settlement over the price fixing claims, money that is being split with other plaintiffs. He has also moved more of the state’s investments into index funds, putting the state on track to save hundreds of millions of dollars in investment fees in the coming decades.

Torsella, 57, a resident of Flourtown, served as President Barack Obama’s envoy for United Nations management and reform, headed the National Constitution Center, and was former Gov. Ed Rendell’s choice to serve as chairperson of the Pennsylvania State Board of Education.

The Republican challenger is Stacy Garrity, 56, who retired as a colonel in 2016 after 30 years with the Army Reserves. She is vice president of a tungsten smelting plant.

Garrity, who lives in Athens in Bradford County, wants to use the Treasury Department’s leverage to push lawmakers and the governor to limit spending to money that has been formally appropriated by the Legislature and end the executive branch's spending of money outside the pre-approval process.

Joseph Soloski is the Libertarian candidate running for treasurer, Timothy Runkle the Green Party’s.

AUDITOR GENERAL

The race for auditor general pits Republican Timothy L. DeFoor, a county controller in central Pennsylvania, against Democrat Nina Ahmad, a former deputy Philadelphia mayor.

DeFoor is Black and Ahmad was born in Bangladesh, so in January the state’s first elected “row officer” of color will begin work.

Ahmad, 61, who has a doctorate in chemistry, has said she wants to expand the office’s traditional watchdog role so that it also examines how equitably public money gets distributed. She wants to focus on charter schools and do what she can to expand high-speed internet.

DeFoor, 58, the elected controller in Dauphin County, which includes Harrisburg, touts his experience as making him uniquely qualified for the office. He has spent three decades conducting governmental audits and fraud investigations for the state inspector general, the state attorney general and a large hospital system.

The Green Party candidate for auditor general is Olivia Faison, and the Libertarian is Jennifer Lynn Moore.

LEGISLATURE

All 203 state House seats and half the 50-person Senate are before the voters, with Republican majority control in both chambers at stake.

Democrats need a net pickup of nine seats to regain the majority, which they have not had in a decade. Two years ago, Democrats gained 11 seats to get to 93 members, versus 110 Republicans.

The Senate is closer, with Democrats needing four seats for a tie that would give them effective majority control.

Find AP’s full election coverage at APNews.com/Election2020.