AP Interview: Iran presidential candidates await vetting NASSER KARIMI, Associated Press May 18, 2021 Updated: May 18, 2021 11:53 a.m.
1 of4 Spokesman of the Iranian Guardian Council Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Spokesman of the Iran's Guardian Council Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Approving a variety of candidates for Iran’s presidential election could help boost turnout for a vote that authorities already worry may see little enthusiasm, Kadkhodaei said Tuesday. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Spokesman of the Iranian Guardian Council Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei listens to a question in an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Spokesman of the Iran's Guardian Council Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Approving a variety of candidates for Iran’s presidential election could help boost turnout for a vote that authorities already worry may see little enthusiasm, Kadkhodaei said Tuesday. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Approving a variety of candidates for Iran’s presidential election could help boost turnout for a vote that authorities already worry may see little enthusiasm, a spokesman for the panel that examines them said Tuesday.
Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei’s comments came after more than 590 people registered to run during a five-day span last week — far less than the 1,630 people who registered in 2017.