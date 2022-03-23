AP FACT CHECK: Senators misrepresent Jackson on abortion HOPE YEN and CALVIN WOODWARD, Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 9:11 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators painted Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as hostile to anti-abortion views, twisting words from a legal brief she co-signed years ago as evidence she would rule broadly against abortion opponents.
That's a misrepresentation.
