LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan sued the state Wednesday over the latest version of the sex offender registry, arguing that it violates the rights of people who must live under unconstitutional restrictions.

The ACLU has repeatedly won key decisions in state and federal courts over Michigan's registry. But the group said lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded with a new edition that still isn't acceptable.