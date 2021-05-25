ACLU lawsuit challenges Arkansas trans youth treatment ban ANDREW DeMILLO, Associated Press May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 5:01 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union asked a federal judge Tuesday to strike down a new Arkansas law that made the state the first to ban gender confirming treatments or surgery for transgender youth.
The ACLU filed a lawsuit challenging the new prohibition, which is set to take effect on July 28. It prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.