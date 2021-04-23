ACLU: Oregon city sues BLM activists over public records fee

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union says it will represent a social justice organization in Bend, Oregon, in a lawsuit filed by the city after months of wrangling about how much the nonprofit should pay in fees related to a public records request.
The Central Oregon Peacekeepers requested internal city documents related to a clash between supporters of then-President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter activists at a park last October. The request also asked for any records that show the general relationship between the Bend Police Department and groups that oppose the activities of social justice groups such as the Peacekeepers, The Bulletin reported Friday.