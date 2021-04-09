A year after COVID-19 superspreader, family finds closure MANUEL VALDES, Associated Press April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 12:14 a.m.
1 of10 Flowers from her memorial service mark the headstone shared by Carole Rae Woodmansee and her husband Jim (who died in 2003), Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Union Cemetery in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., north of Seattle. Carole died a year ago on the same date in 2020 — the day of her 81st birthday — from complications of COVID-19 after contracting it during a choir practice that sickened 53 people and killed two — a superspreader event that would become one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 From front left, Wendy Jensen, Joe Woodmansee, Linda Holeman and Bonnie Dawson, the four children of Carole Rae Woodmansee, are joined by family friend Debbie Blazina, at right, Saturday, March 27, 2021, as they clean the headstone Carole shares with their father, Jim, who died in 2003, at Union Cemetery in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., north of Seattle, prior to a memorial service. Carole died a year ago on the same date in 2020, the day of her 81st birthday, from complications of COVID-19 after contracting it during a choir practice that sickened 53 people and killed two — a superspreader event that would become one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Victor Hamilton looks over photos on a computer screen of his late wife, Nancy "Nicki" Hamilton, who died about a year earlier after contracting COVID-19 at a choir practice, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Vernon, Wash. The choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding that the virus was spreading through the air. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Victor Hamilton smiles as he talks about his late wife, Nancy "Nicki" Hamilton, who died about a year earlier after contracting COVID-19 at a choir practice, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Vernon, Wash. The choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding that the virus was spreading through the air. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Family members and friends sing as they gather around the headstone Carole Rae Woodmansee shares with her husband Jim (who died in 2003) at Union Cemetery in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., north of Seattle, following a memorial service. Carole died a year ago on the same date in 2020 — the day of her 81st birthday — from complications of COVID-19 after contracting it during a choir practice that sickened 53 people and killed two — a superspreader event that would become one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Victor Hamilton looks over stamps collected by his late wife, Nancy "Nicki" Hamilton, who died about a year earlier after contracting COVID-19 at a choir practice, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Vernon, Wash. The choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding that the virus was spreading through the air. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Victor Hamilton displays a photo of his late wife, Nancy "Nicki" Hamilton, who died about a year earlier after contracting COVID-19 at a choir practice, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Vernon, Wash. The choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding that the virus was spreading through the air. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Victor Hamilton talks with a visitor about plans for an upcoming memorial service for his late wife, Nancy "Nicki" Hamilton, who died about a year earlier after contracting COVID-19 at a choir practice, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Vernon, Wash. The choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding that the virus was spreading through the air. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Victor Hamilton reaches back to pet his dog Charlie as he talks about his late wife, Nancy "Nicki" Hamilton, who died about a year earlier after contracting COVID-19 at a choir practice, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Vernon, Wash. The choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding that the virus was spreading through the air. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Wendy Jensen, one of the four children of Carole Rae Woodmansee, cleans the headstone Carole shares with their father Jim (who died in 2003), Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Union Cemetery in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., prior to a memorial service. Carole died a year ago on the same date in 2020 — the day of her 81st birthday — from complications of COVID-19 after contracting it during a choir practice that sickened 53 people and killed two — a superspreader event that would become one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) — With dish soap, brushes and plastic water jugs in hand, Carole Rae Woodmansee’s four children cleaned the gravestone their mother shares with their father, Jim. Each scrub shined engraved letters spelling out their mother’s name and the days of her birth and death: March 27, 1939, and March 27, 2020.
Carole passed away on her 81st birthday.