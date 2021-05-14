A university honors its grads 51 years after police shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Days after National Guard members killed four Kent State University students who were protesting the Vietnam War, white police officers marched onto the campus of a historically Black college in Mississippi’s capital city to violently suppress protests against racism.
Officers shot indiscriminately after someone threw a bottle. The gunfire killed two people, injured 12 and shattered windows of a women’s dormitory where officers claimed — falsely — that they had seen a sniper.