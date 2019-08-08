Join Jim Mazur and Laurie Averill of the Astronomical Society of New Haven at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m., for a discussion on how to view the summer sky and learn how to observe various sky objects with and without a telescope.
Starting from close to us and working outward, Mazur and Averill will discuss meteors, moon, planets, sun, nebulae, star clusters and galaxies. Participants will leave with a better understanding of their vastly different distances and sizes.
The Astronomical Society of New Haven, Inc. is a non-profit, scientific and educational organization which fosters new and continuing interest in amateur astronomy.
Registration is required.