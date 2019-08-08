A tour of the universe from your backyard

Join Jim Mazur and Laurie Averill of the Astronomical Society of New Haven at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m., for a discussion on how to view the summer sky and learn how to observe various sky objects with and without a telescope.

Starting from close to us and working outward, Mazur and Averill will discuss meteors, moon, planets, sun, nebulae, star clusters and galaxies. Participants will leave with a better understanding of their vastly different distances and sizes.

The Astronomical Society of New Haven, Inc. is a non-profit, scientific and educational organization which fosters new and continuing interest in amateur astronomy.