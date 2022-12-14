A timeline of events in Peru since the president's ouster

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Here is a brief timeline of the political crisis that resulted in the ouster of a president and the imposition of a police state in Peru:

Wed., Dec. 14, 2022: Peru’s defense minister announces a 30-day national emergency imposing a police state amid violent protests against the ouster of President Pedro Castillo. A 7th person injured in demonstrations dies. Answering demands for immediate elections, the new president Dina Boluarte suggests holding them in December 2023, four months before her earlier proposal.