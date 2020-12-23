A season of fear, not cheer, as virus changes Christmas VANESSA GERA, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 4:55 a.m.
1 of10 FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Tessa Boulton, left, takes a swab test from Michael Kruse, dressed as Santa Claus, at a coronavirus testing center at the Helios Clinic in Schwerin, Germany. All most people wanted for Christmas after this year of pandemic was some cheer and togetherness. Instead many are heading into a season of isolation, grieving lost loved ones, experiencing uncertainty about their jobs or confronting the fear of a potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP, File) Jens Buettner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Augusta Grigis, is flanked by nurse Michela Valle, left, and director Maria Giulia Madaschi, as she talks via a tablet with a donor who bought and sent her a Christmas present through an organization dubbed "Santa's Grandchildren", at a nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, in Northern Italy. All most people wanted for Christmas after this year of pandemic was some cheer and togetherness. Instead many are heading into a season of isolation, grieving lost loved ones, experiencing uncertainty about their jobs or confronting the fear of a potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, Fredy Parra, dressed as Santa Claus, speaks to a girl at a Christmas fair in Caracas, Venezuela. For more than 10 years, children have had their picture taken with Parra at the fair for a small fee. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, relatives of victims killed during the Beirut port explosion hold up their portraits as they stand near a Christmas tree decorated with their names during a Christmas event to commemorate them, in Beirut, Lebanon. While many countries tightened restrictions, Lebanon, with the largest percentage of Christians in the Middle East, was actually easing them despite rapidly growing cases. It made that decision to boost an ailing economy and alleviate despair exacerbated by a devastating port explosion in Beirut in August. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, hosts, protected by glass window, attend a Christmas concert in a nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, one of the area that most suffered the first wave of COVID-19, in Northern Italy. All most people wanted for Christmas after this year of pandemic was some cheer and togetherness. Instead many are heading into a season of isolation, grieving lost loved ones, experiencing uncertainty about their jobs or confronting the fear of a potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, relatives touch each other's hand through a plastic film screen and a glass to avoid contracting COVID-19 at the San Raffaele center in Rome ahead of Christmas. All most people wanted for Christmas after this year of pandemic was some cheer and togetherness. Instead many are heading into a season of isolation, grieving lost loved ones, experiencing uncertainty about their jobs or confronting the fear of a potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Cecilia Fabiano/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2020, file photo, a shopper walks by holiday window displays in New York. All most people wanted for Christmas after this year of pandemic was some cheer and togetherness. Instead many are heading into a season of isolation, grieving lost loved ones, experiencing uncertainty about their jobs or confronting the fear of a potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Santa, portrayed by Dan Kemmis, laughs as he talks to Kristin Laidre as she walks her dog, Scooby, a Bassett Hound mix, as he sits inside a protective bubble in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood. All most people wanted for Christmas after this year of pandemic was some cheer and togetherness. Instead many are heading into a season of isolation, grieving lost loved ones, experiencing uncertainty about their jobs or confronting the fear of a potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, passengers walk by a Christmas tree at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport terminal E. All most people wanted for Christmas after this year of pandemic was some cheer and togetherness. Instead many are heading into a season of isolation, grieving lost loved ones, experiencing uncertainty about their jobs or confronting the fear of a potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, people walk past the Christmas tree in the Roemerberg square that is reflected in a puddle in Frankfurt, Germany, on a rainy. All most people wanted for Christmas after this year of pandemic was some cheer and togetherness. Instead many are heading into a season of isolation, grieving lost loved ones, experiencing uncertainty about their jobs or confronting the fear of a potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
Montserrat Parello lost her husband eight years ago, and Christmas gatherings with children and grandchildren had helped her deal with her loneliness. But this year, the 83-year-old will be alone for the holiday at her home in Barcelona, due to the risk of infection from the coronavirus.
“In these days of pandemic, I feel loneliness and anger,” Parello said, expressing fears that “I will leave this life devoid of affection, of warmth.”