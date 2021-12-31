'A moral giant': South Africans pay their respects to Tutu ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press Dec. 31, 2021 Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 4:40 a.m.
1 of12 The coffin carrying the body of Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu arrives at the St. George's Cathedral Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 where he will lie in state for a second day in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Show More Show Less
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africans of all walks of life are paying their respects to Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Anglican archbishop whose plain pine casket is on view Friday in St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town.
“He was a moral giant. He was a moral and spiritual giant loved and revered for fighting for equality for all people,” said the Rev. Michael Lapsley, on the steps of the historic stone cathedral after Tutu's coffin was carried in amid music, incense and prayers.