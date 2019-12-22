A labor of love and quilting

HURON, Mich. (AP) — The timeless art of quilting warms hearts during these cold winter months, projecting a love that shines over hospitals and extends out to service members overseas.

Inside a quaint little building located in downtown Pigeon, nine ladies devote hours of their time quilting for various charitable works.

The women are members of the Thumb Area Quilt Guild. The group's mission is to provide comfort for wounded and sick veterans, pillow cases for those in hospice care, blankets for newborn babies, a sense of security for children facing illnesses, warmth for displaced families, a place for dogs to rest in animal shelters, and contentment for all those in need.

Some of the quilts are sent to Quilts of Valor, a national non-profit foundation that provides comfort to all physically or psychologically wounded service members.

Jane Spencer, who was unanimously nominated as group speaker, thanked Edwin Eichler and family for providing them with a work space. She also voiced gratitude to all those who donate the materials needed for continued labor and giving.

“This is an incredible community of very nice people,” Jane told the Huron Daily Tribune.

Just a few miles down the road stands the Pigeon River Mennonite Church. Inside its doors, quilters design comforters that are shipped overseas for service members. Quilter Marie Maust said the quilts also go to benefit auctions and local organizations.

Ken Pierce, manager of the American Legion Theron W. Atwood Sr. Post 7, said a donated quilt has recently been put up for auction. The money generated from the auction will go to the men and women of the post and help to support its programs, including but not limited to: American Legion Auxiliary, color guard and honor guard/firing squad, homeless veteran outreach, sponsorship of Boy and Girl Scouts, and local patriotic events.

Many quilters simply choose to keep their talents immediate, as an expression of love for their friends and family. Michelle Pollum has been quilting for the majority of her life, an art passed down from her mother. Michelle credited her sister Crystal Ruthko for also possessing great talent in the craft. She shared some samples of her sister's work while speaking about the labor and multiple techniques involved.

"A hand sewn quilt could take up to nine months to complete," Michelle said.

The sisters do what they do out of love, making all their efforts worth each minute and every detail involved. Michelle finds joy in giving her finished products away at baby showers and weddings.

"When I give a quilt, I just think of one more person I'm wrapping in love," Michelle said.

Quilting is an unforgotten art in the Thumb, which many artists use as a catalyst to manifest their creativity and engage in charitable giving. If you are interested in getting involved, purchasing, or just admiring such work, the Thumb Area Quilt Guild has its quilts on display every year at the Farmers Market of Pigeon and Saint Francis Borgia Catholic Church. You may call Jane Spencer at 989-856-2938 for more information.

The Pigeon River Mennonite Church will showcase its quilts at the Comforter Blitz on Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18. You may contact the church at 989-453-2081.