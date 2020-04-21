A gallon of gas in Rhode Island falls another 2 cents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve, regular gasoline in Rhode Island has dropped another 2 cents but remains well above the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

AAA's latest price survey Monday found regular selling for an average of $2.01 per gallon.

That's still 20 cents higher than the national average, but 69 cents lower than the per-gallon price in Rhode Island a year ago.

“As oil inventories continue to grow around the globe and crude demand falls worldwide, crude prices have dropped dramatically as the public health, economic, and financial impact of COVID-19 increases," AAA spokesman Lloyd Albert said in a statement.

AAA found a wide range of prices for regular in the state, from a low of $1.67 per gallon to a high of $2.39.