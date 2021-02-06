A fluke or the future? Boebert shakes up Colorado district JAMES ANDERSON and NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 9:39 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., center, joins other freshman Republican House members for a group photo at the Capitol in Washington. The district's newest representative, Boebert, is an unabashed, social media-savvy loyalist of former President Donald Trump who, like her fellow first-term colleague GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, is stoking controversy with her far-right views and defiant actions. But unlike Greene, Boebert doesn't hail from an overwhelmingly GOP, safe district. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Lauren Boebert, then-Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in Colorado's vast 3rd Congressional District, attends a freedom cruise staged by her supporters in Pueblo West, Colo. The district's newest representative, Boebert, is an unabashed, social media-savvy loyalist of former President Donald Trump who, like her fellow first-term colleague GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, is stoking controversy with her far-right views and defiant actions. But unlike Greene, Boebert doesn't hail from an overwhelmingly GOP, safe district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Lauren Boebert, then-Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in Colorado's vast 3rd Congressional District, carries a gun during a freedom cruise staged by her supporters in Pueblo West, Colo. The district's newest representative, Boebert, is an unabashed, social media-savvy loyalist of former President Donald Trump who, like her fellow first-term colleague GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, is stoking controversy with her far-right views and defiant actions. But unlike Greene, Boebert doesn't hail from an overwhelmingly GOP, safe district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, a stretch of ski resorts, national forest, ranches, coal towns and desert mesas the size of Pennsylvania, has long bred low-key politicians.
Its voters have skewed slightly to the right, prized practicality and for years rewarded representatives for accomplishments that fall below the national radar, such as the Hermosa Creek Watershed Act, a crowning achievement of former Republican Rep. Scott Tipton.
Written By
JAMES ANDERSON and NICHOLAS RICCARDI