'A complete bungle:' Texas' energy pride goes out with cold PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 3:51 p.m.
1 of6 Because his house has been without power since last night, Donald Fuhrman sits in a warm but darkened restaurant Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Richardson, Texas. Temperatures dropped into the single digits as snow shut down air travel and grocery stores. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Anger over Texas' power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted Tuesday as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering with no assurances that their electricity and heat — out for 24 hours or longer in many homes — would return soon or stay on once it finally does.
“I know people are angry and frustrated,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who woke up to more than 1 million people still without power in his city. “So am I.”