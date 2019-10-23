A celebration of Italian Heritage Month at Trumbull Library

In honor of Italian Heritage Month, the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., explores Italy with Italian lifestyle expert Ashley Turney on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m.

When one thinks of Italy, the usual thoughts come to mind: Great food, great wine, beautiful countryside. But, delve deeper into this rich and complex country and you will actually find a melting pot of cultures.

Because of its unique history of foreign invasions and occupations, its geographic peculiarities with the Apennine mountains dividing the country from east to west and its widely varying climate, Italy's 20 regions are each unique in customs, language and cuisine, making this small country a true mosaic of cultures. Attendees will explore the regional differences in a slide presentation taking them on a colorful journey from north to south and even to the islands of Sardinia and Sicily.

Turney has studied, lived and worked in Italy for more than 25 years and has experienced it all. Her passion is sharing all that Italy has to offer. She owns the boutique travel company L'Esperta and designs bespoke trips for her clients.

This event is offered free to the public. Register on the library’s website trumbullct-library.org or call 203-452-5197 to guarantee seating.