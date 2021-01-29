'A Trumbull legacy': Apartments eyed for historic property

4
TRUMBULL — A Colonial-era house with a connection to one of Trumbull’s best-known historic figures could be converted into single-bedroom apartments, according to a preliminary plan presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission last week.
Attorney Raymond Rizio, representing the applicant Meghan Riccio, presented a pre-application for adaptive reuse of the Daniel Hawley house at 49 Daniels Farm Road. Pre-applications allow the commission to provide comments and feedback on potential projects before the formal application process begins.